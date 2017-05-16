Takings Class Action Suit Forms Due This Friday, May 19th

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This Friday May 19th is the deadline to submit claim forms for the Takings class action lawsuit. You can get the forms online at KWUA website.
If you’re an Irrigator and believe you were impacted by the “shutoff” in 2001 you may be eligible for compensation in this class action suit. The forms must be filed by this Friday May 19. KWUA advises that if water users have any questions and/or concerns, that they contact their respective district or legal counsel. Visit http://www.kwua.org/notice-of-pending-class-action–2001-takings.html for forms and more information.