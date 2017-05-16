Senator Merkley’s Statement On Oregon Not Getting Disaster Funds

By: Christy Lynn
Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley released a statement Monday May 15th, after President Trump announced he is denying our state’s request for a disaster declaration for Baker, Columbia, Curry, Deschutes, Hood River, Josephine, Malheur, Multnomah, Union and Washington counties following major winter storm damage:
“I am deeply disappointed that President Trump is refusing to extend federal help to Oregon after major winter storm damage this year. The denial of a request with such high and demonstrated damages is unusual, and raises questions about how federal disaster response programs will be run under President Trump. “As Americans, our ethos is to extend a helping hand to each other in difficult times. “I understand that Governor Brown plans to appeal this decision, and I will do everything I can at the federal level to support that effort.”