Recap Of The Klamath Falls City School District Board Meeting, May 2017

Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Monday May 8th, the Klamath Falls City School Board held their regular board meeting.
The meeting opened with public comment – and just one person, Gary Langdon was the only person to make a statement. Mr. Langdon has a daughter at Eagle Ridge. He’s also been in the food service business since 1989. The reason he addressed the Board, in his opinion the food that Eagle Ridge students are receiving is “unacceptable.” He went on to say that “the portions they’re receiving are minuscule, what they’re receiving is just outrageous.”
Mr. Langdon did a comparison of the last couple months of food served at Eagle Ridge compared to Klamath Union High School. He said “only on occasion are they getting the same thing as the main food item that is being served at KU. This is a waste of time and money for the district.” He ended by asking the Board to please look into it.
Up next, the Superintendent’s comments by Dr. Paul Hillyer. On the topic of student excellence, he saluted the Music programs who’ve had a very successful year. They performed at the state level and represented the district very well. He went on to say that the final attendance numbers that they report to the state were impressive. Three of the schools saw a significant improvement in attendance this year, as judged by a reduction in chronic absenteeism. The three schools are Conger, Roosevelt and Pelican.
Dr. Hillyer then talked about the new school program for preschoolers. It’s called Ready for Kindergarten, it’s held at Conger and put on through the ECI program.
As far as summer school, Dr. Hillyer said this year there are a lot of programs, filled with many different options. Everything from Pre K, to K-6/7 program for remediation and enrichment for math and reading. Also for the high school students, the credit recovery programs which include vocational credit and dual credit opportunities.
The first liberal arts academy pinning ceremony is this Friday May 12th at OIT, from 4-6pm. Some kids have gotten up to 18 college credits from this experience. Dr. Hillyer mentioned that he attended a Native American graduation ceremony last week – which included some KU and KLC students.
Dr. Hillyer then congratulated Tara Piper, in 5th grade at Roosevelt. She won 1st place in the state for an essay on why it’s important to vote. She received a $200-dollar scholarship and now goes on to nationals where she could be the national winner in this Elks Writing Competition.
The Superintendent next said a few words about the KU ACE awards winner, Trevor Summers. ACE stands for Accepting The Challenge, and it’s a Kiwanis club award for kids who have overcome challenges and hardships to graduate. Not only did Trevor graduate but he’s also attending classes for dual credits at KCC via the Pathways program. On top of all that, he’s also working to pay his way for room and board.
Dr. Hillyer then extended congratulations to the Roosevelt Parent Group. RPG was name the United Way Volunteer Organization of the Year for their work on the Roosevelt playground.
Under the Operational Excellence section, Dr. Hillyer said Kudos for all of them for receiving the $1.5-million dollar seismic grant which will go towards creating a “beautiful Arts Center at KU.” The hard value engineering work that’s gone on for 18 months has also paid off Hillyer said, with a constructional budget.
One new item is an Exit Survey/Interview Process. They’re just putting it in place for the first time this Spring for employees that will be leaving the district. Next week, the KU science teachers are going to be working next week to outline and get down on paper, a BioMed Pathway and an Engineering Pathway.
After Dr. Hillyer spoke, Board Chair Ms. Lori Theros talked about Gifts to the District. From Klamath Falls Dental Specialists they received $1,250; from ZCS Engineering $500. Also the OEA Choice Trust Dental Foundation of Oregon and MODA health both supported the Tooth Taxi that went to Pelican Elementary. 47 families signed up for the dental care provided onsite. A total of $20,531 in free services was provided to Basin families.
The next segment was departmental reports.
First was the KUHS Student Representative update presented by 2 KU students. Spring sports are finishing up, track districts are this week/weekend. The Senior awards are on June 5th at Pel Court at 6pm. Prom is June 3rd at the Running Y and the theme is “outer space.” Tennis districts are this week, golf wraps up this week (they’re at the state competition currently). KU has the top golfer in the state, Craig Ronne
Senior Boards are on June 5th so no school for 9th and 10th graders that day. June 7th will be the Baccalaureate at Sacred Heart at 7pm, Seniors last day of school is June 2nd, graduation is June 11th at 3pm Modoc Field followed by a graduation party to be held at the Epicenter from 10pm-5am.
Academic Achievement Night was Wednesday May 3rd, for students with a 3.25 GPA. Graduation Sensation parade down Main Street/Festival in the Park and scholarships to be awarded, will be on June 1st. All City Strings Festival at Ponderosa was May 9th, All City Choral Festival is May 15th and will be at Pel Court at 7pm. The Community 101 Banquet will be at the end of May, the talent show May 25th and class elections will be May 24th. The seniors last day of school will also be the golf tournament for faculty and students.
Next the report from Conger Elementary: - K-5th grades. They have 4 FOCUS teams, based around attendance, AVID , school climate and PBIS. There are 3 main indicators they’re focusing on. 1) Educator Effectiveness 2) Family and Community Involvement 3) District and School Culture.
The Conger crew is trying to promote better school attendance. To do that, they have several rewards. For instance, every time a class reaches 30 days perfect attendance, there are drawings/prizes, kids who arrive on time are rewarded. There’s the student run Gotcha store. Students can earn Gotchas throughout the day and can be used as cash once a month – or non cash items, like lunch with a teacher or extra computer time. Also there’s the Self Manager program that allows students who consistently show safe and responsible behavior, to apply for a badge and when they earn the badge there’s a pop up party. Apparently it’s working because attendance went from 72.5% to 84.28%.
Monthly Financial Report was given by Ms. Baldini. She stated that they received $44-thousand dollars in Federal Forest Fees, which is separate from the Secure Rural Schools program. Apparently some logging took place on federal lands and the District got a distribution. It’s the first time in several years that that’s happened. The amount is shown under the federal sources in the general fund. It’s offset by the State School Fund. Speaking for the SSF, they received one estimate for the 2015/2016 May adjustment this past March. Also another one received in the last week in April but it had so many errors it was pulled off the site. A lot of data needs to be entered and fixed, but payment should be in by now. There will be a Budget Committee meeting on the 17th of May.
Baldini went on to say that there is an estimate update for the 2016-2017 year. A minor change but the funding ratio did go down. The most recent State School Fund Grant from April $21,668,300.00 dollars. With the new estimate it’s $21,610,407.00 dollars, so it went down about $58-thousand dollars.
The School Guardian Program update and approval of SRO (School Resource Officer) grant was up next. Karen Hughes said about two years ago they developed a Coalition for Safe Learning Environment (CASTLE). After they did some findings they founded the Citizen Advisory Board, (CAB) made up of 24 community members who volunteer their time.
That led to the School Guardian Project (SGP) – the motto is “Families, students, community, school.” They’re hoping this might branch out to other schools. They even have an official color – a neon lime green. The SGP is a program dedicated to assisting teachers and staff to create a safer learning environment for the students. They are continuing to increase the number of volunteers in schools – in the lunch program, in class, on field trips. They’d like to increase attendance, especially the chronic absentee kids. They’re also working on a wellness center, getting parents involved – and they’re starting to partner with KCC and OIT professors – not yet but they are building the foundation. Probably next Fall before it becomes implemented.
They talked about how the CAB is looking into getting another School Resource Officer (SRO) in the District. One of the grants they’re working on is a federal grant designed to hire and train SROs and placing them in schools. It’s a three year grant and they will work directly with the KFPD, the grant will funnel fiscally through the police department. Therefore they are asking the Board to create a resolution of support. That way as soon as they are green lighted to write the grant, the resolution can be submitted with the funding stream. They are working with a District in Florence since they’ve started the process already.
They’d like to put in a SRO by September at Ponderosa, but they are waiting for the RFP to open, no date given yet.
KFPD will actually be submitting the grant and there is no matching funds requirement. The Motion to support moving forward to secure services of an extra SRO in collaboration with KFPD passed unanimously.
An update on the KUHS construction was given by Mr. Mike Herron, then Dr. Hillyer and then Mr. Mason. Mr. Herron narrated a pretty extensive slide show of the progress. Dr. Hillyer said that the academics building came in at $15.9 million dollars which is approximately what they had budgeted for that. The finish date for the academics building is penciled in for July 31st 2018. No word as a finish date for the arts building which has a $3-million dollar budget, but with the seismic grant recently, they are moving forward completing that. They are still looking for funds to close the gap between the final completion cost and where they are now with their bond dollars.
Dr. Hillyer said there will be a work session in August work session to discuss bridging that construction gap. Contractor Brad Mason gave an update on the construction. Footings poured, they are getting ready to pour the large retaining wall, then steel and wood beams can be set. A lot of key items were ordered 3 weeks ago but they won’t arrive in Klamath until July. They are continuing to work on the remainder of the building that is still standing. The seismic rosettes, each at the floor and roof level. The outside horseshoe shape of the building should be finished first probably before the inside section. The roof on the horseshoe hopefully midsummer, and then possibly the full roof in place by October.
Next topic: Summer School Programs presented by Ms. Valli Lonner/Ms. Kellom/Ms. Gail Yamasaki
School ends June 15th and the first summer school program starts the following Monday, June 19th.
(KLC) Klamath Learning Center, the Migrant Program and the 21st Century program are working together to leverage their funds. So instead of a 4 week summer program it’s now 6 weeks. Plus the hours will now be 8a-4p. Also, via the KCC Career Pathways they found that students need more time for credit recovery.
The numbers right now look to be 200 high school students who will participate, 375-450 K-8th grade students and 75 in the Migrant program, about halfway there for Summer school enrollment. Summer school is starting earlier this year as most families like a little more time with the kids – so summer school should be done at the end of July, which means all of August will be available for vacations.
Valli Lonner then spoke about the Migrant program. Migrant K-8 program will be at Ponderosa this year for. Also this year is the Migrant Coast Summer School for high school kids. Scott Olsen will take the kids to the coast and spend summer on boats.
More on the Migrant ELL program. Ms. Lonner is the Migrant Coordinator this year as well as the English Language Coordinator. To qualify for the program, the family needs to move every three years for forestry, fishing or agriculture. The number of migrant students receiving services this year are 265. The kids get insurance for sports and there’s no extra paperwork for a free lunch. The extended day program for elementary and middle school kids, this year at Mills they’ve been meeting 4 days a week and have been working on homework help as well as language, arts and math. December is when it started and there are 45 kids involved since then.
English Language Learners (ELL) are sometimes overlapped with migrant students but not always. To be eligible, another language other than English must be spoken in the home and also a Woodcock language survey/screener test is given. Currently there are 120 current ELL students in the District.
Here’s how it’s broken down in the various schools. The most ELL students attend Mills, with an 18.3% of students followed by 3% at Ponderosa and less than 1% at the other schools.
The ELL program has three sources of funding. 1) They receive an extra .5 ADM weighted per student into the general fund, which is used for a coordinator, 3 certified teachers in the district (Mills, KU and Ponderosa) and tools/equipment; 2) Title III funding this year allocated $13,267.00 dollars and is being used for Rosetta Stone language software, professional development, Title III coordinator summer school support and a supplemental ELL parent meeting to support literacy at home.
This year also is the first year they received a transformational grant of $180-thousand dollars. They will receive that for the next three years to help support ELL students throughout the district. Here’s how it’s broken down: $30-thousand dollars towards professional development district wide; $100-thousand toward instructional TOSA’s, and $50-thousand dollars for Instructional Technology and materials.
District wide, there are 154 families requiring translation and interpretation. Most are Spanish but there is also Mandarin, Kumar, 7 total other languages.
Board member Jeremy Player did say that he is disappointed in the KU construction schedule. His kids will graduate next year and they still haven’t been in the classroom, in the building.