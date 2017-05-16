Owls Score Late To Win!

COSTA MESA, Calif. – Two Time All-American Tara Moates delivered an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning lifting Oregon Tech to a 2-1 NAIA Opening Round win over No. 15 Vanguard University in 10-innings Monday afternoon at Vanguard Field.

Kelly Scott pitched all 10-innings allowing just 9-hits and 1-run to improve to 14-5 on the year.

Vanguard took the lead in the second inning scoring 1-run on 2-hits highlighted by a Kimberlee Estes 2-out triple.

Tech tied the game with a run of their own in the fourth inning on 3-hits including a Cassidy Hoglund RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

The score stayed that way until Moates delivered the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th scoring Katie Virtue from third. Virtue started the 2-out rally with a single to left, then stole second and went to third on an error before the hit by Moates.

Virtue and Karly LeVeque had 2-hits each lead the Owls offense.

The Owls will now face No. 4 Marian (Ind.) at 11:00 am Tuesday morning after they downed Avila (Mo.) 6-1. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 93.3 FM & AM 960.