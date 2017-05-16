May’s DEQ Meeting Cancelled, Will Meet In June

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Since mid 2016, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) have been working on human health-based industrial air toxic regulations. This process is intended to ensure science and data inform the Cleaner Air Oregon rule writing process.
They were hoping to have information available at a meeting on May 23rd, but to allow for more preparation,the DEQ and OHA have chosen to shift the release date for the draft rules and fiscal impact statement to summer 2017.
That means the May 23rd gathering is canceled and instead, the Rulemaking Advisory Committee will convene on June 20th, 2017. Additional meeting dates will be added in July and/or August to accommodate this schedule change if needed.
For more information visit: http://cleanerair.oregon.gov/