Klamath County Special Districts Election Today, Tuesday May 16th

Klamath Falls, Ore – Statewide, over one thousand people are running for school board positions in tomorrow’s election. That’s the highest number since 2009 according to the Oregon School Boards Association. With May 2015 being the year that the least number of people ran, only 817.
There are 802 open positions across the state, and 553 incumbents are running. The percentage of school board incumbents seeking office again — 54 percent — is the lowest in at least 12 years. That means that nearly half — or potentially more — of all school board members statewide will be newly elected this year.
Despite the surge in candidates, nearly three-quarters of all races are uncontested. Six percent of races have no candidates, and 68.5 percent have one candidate.
School board elections are held every two years in May.
OSBA is a member services agency for more than 200 locally elected boards serving school districts, education service districts and community colleges. It also provides services to charter schools and their boards.
See a full list of positions up for vote on our site. If you have any questions regarding the ballot or the ballott faq’s click on klamathcounty.org
Ballots must be received by 8pm on Tuesday May 16th in order to count. To find a dropbox near you click on: sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/myballot.aspx
Special Districts – May 16
Basin Ambulance Service District
Basin Transit Service District
Bly RFPD
Bly Water and Sanitary District
Bonanza Big Springs Park & Recreation Disrtict
Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District
Bonanza RFPD
Central Cascades Fire & EMS
Chemult Rural Fire Protection Dustrict
Chiloquin Agency Lake RFPD
Crescent RFPD
Crescent Sanitary District
Falcon Heights Water and Sewer District
Keno RFPD
Klamath County Emergency 911
Klamath County Fire District #1
Klamath County Fire District #3
Klamath County Fire District #4
Klamath County Fire District #5
Klamath County Schools
Klamath Community College
Klamath Falls City Schools
Malin Cemetery Maintenance District
Malin Park and Recreation District
Malin RFPD
Merrill Cemetery Maintenance District
Merrill Park and Recreation District
Merrill Rural Fire Protection District
Midland Community Park District
Mt. Laki Cemetery Maintenance District
Oregon Outback Rural Fire Protection District
Pine Grove Water District
Rocky Point Fire & EMS
South Suburban Sanitary District
Wiard Memorial Park