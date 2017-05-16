Catalyze Klamath Final Competition This Thursday At OIT

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This Thursday May 18th it’s the final competition for the Catalyze Klamath Challenge. Six student OIT teams competing for a total of $14-thousand dollars.
So what is Catalyze Klamath? It’s Oregon Tech’s inventors, problem-solvers, innovators and entrepreneurs inventing a solution for a real world challenge and possibly will commercialize their invention in Klamath Falls.
The public is welcome to come watch, from 4pm-6:30pm the teams will make their presentations and pitches and then at 6:30pm the judges will confer and announce the winners. Light refreshments will be served.
Three teams will win. First place receives $7-thousand dollars as well as a Gaucho Collective Membership for one year (for up to four team members, including use of a desk, 24/7 access, unlimited use of conference room, and all other Gaucho Collective amenities). Second place gets $5-thousand dollars and $2-thousand for the Third place winners.
Catalyze Klamath Challenge is sponsored by Klamath County, KCEDA, City of Klamath Falls, Avista, Business Oregon, Wendt Family Foundation, Gaucho Collective, PLUS $500 Oregon BEST – Clean Tech Bonus Prize and Student Choice Award.
For more information, go to www.oit.edu/catalyzeor contact Lita Colligan, Associate Vice President for Strategic Partnerships, at lita.colligan@oit.edu or Interim Dean Hallie Neupert, at hallie.neupert@oit.edu.