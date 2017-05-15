Safety Belt Blitz Underway In Klamath County Now Through Memorial Day Weekend

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) through the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), has awarded the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office grant money totalling $19,500 to be used for traffic safety.

The grant money will be broken up in two sections, $15-thousand dollars to increase traffic enforcement with focused patrols for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) and $4,500 for Safety Belt violations.

DUII High Visibility Enforcement Events – Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Klamath county Fair/Rodeo, as well as Christmas, New Years’ Eve and Super Bowl weekends.

Seat Belt Blitz Periods – May 15-28th, Emphasis on night and daytime belts, minors in open pick up beds, and nationwide Click-it-Or-Ticket.

Also, coming up another Safety Blitz will be Aug 21-Sept 3 – Emphasis on Child seats, texting and speeding.