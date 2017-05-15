Night Flying This Week 4-8pm Monday Through Thursday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today Monday May 15th through Thursday May 18th, the 173rd Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations out of Kingsley Field, approximately from 4pm-8pm.
Night flying is part of the course curriculum for F-15C student pilots at Kingsley Field, which in case you didn’t know is the premiere F-15C schoolhouse for the US Air Force.
Col. Jeff Smith, commander of the173rd FW commented that “Night flying is an essential skill our F-15 student pilots need to learn. We are grateful for the exceptional support the 173rd Fighter Wing receives from the local community and try our best to minimize the noise impact.”
Most of the night flying will happen in the military operating airspace to the east of Lakeview where the pilots can fly without lights. However, we might hear the jets taking off and landing here in Klamath since they’re based at Kingsley.
173rd FW Vice Commander Col. Jeff Edwards said, “Night flying training includes the full spectrum of skills needed to be a combat-ready F-15 pilot. On their first night mission, students fly with an instructor pilot in their rear cockpit, and they practice takeoffs/landings, air-to-air refueling, use of night vision goggles, and basic intercepts. On their subsequent night missions, students fly solo as #2 in a 2-ship formation and practice tactical intercepts, which simulate realistic night air combat scenarios.”
If you have any comments or concerns you can reach out to the 173rd wing’s public affairs office at 541-885-6677.