It’s National Police Week May 15th-19th, 2017

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – This week is National Police Week. Back in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. It’s a day set aside so that both Peace Officers and Citizens could show their appreciation, gratitude and respect for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice as peace officers.
Over time, the one day of May 15th evolved into the whole week being National Police Week.
Our local 9-1-1 and dispatch center wants to take this opportunity to acknowledge the work of their partners in law enforcement. The Administration and Staff of Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District would like to extend their special thanks to the officers of our local law enforcement: Klamath Falls PD Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Malin PD Merrill PD Oregon State Police OIT Security Parole and Probation Crater Lake National Park And those from other agencies who serve locally. UPRR Police BNSF Police AMTRAK Police USNF Law Enforcement BLM Law Enforcement Remember 9-1-1 is for emergencies only.