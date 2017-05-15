HAZMAT Exercise Tuesday May 16th

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tomorrow Tuesday May 16th, there’ll be a Hazardous Materials Training (HAZMAT) Exercise at KCFD 1’s Station 5, located on Lakeshore Drive at Hwy 140. The joint training exercise, which is designed with the community in mind, will include Klamath County Fire District No. 1 (KCFD1), Klamath/Lake County Hazmat Team 4 (HM4) and the 102nd Civil Support Team (CST) and it’ll run from 9am-2pm.
The crews which will be around 30 or more personnel, will be doing a full hands-on simulation to train them for potential large scale Hazardous Materials Incidents. Although there will be an increase in activity of Fire and Military Personnel in the area, there shouldn’t be much impact to travelers on Lakeshore Drive or Highway 140.
The Salem based 102nd CST is a unit of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members that can be rapidly mobilized to an incident anywhere in Oregon to assist civil authorities with early detection and analysis capabilities of a chemical, biological, or nuclear incident.
Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this simulation, please contact Klamath County Fire District No. 1 at (541) 885-2056 during normal business hours. If you have questions during the exercise, contact the Incident Commander at the site.