Springfield, Ore. – A 34 year old man lost his life Sunday night on Highway 126 just East of Springfield. Around 7:30pm last night, Oregon State Police troopers responded to a single vehicle crash near milepost 11 on 126.

Preliminary information shows that James Lee Hammons of Veneta, Oregon was driving a Trailblazer eastbound and for some reason crossed over the oncoming lane and went off the roadway hitting a tree. Hammons died at the scene from his injuries.