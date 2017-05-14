Thede Proposes A “No Layoffs” Budget

Klamath Falls, Ore. – At Thursday’s KCSD Budget Committee Meeting, Klamath County School District (KCSD) Superintendent Greg Thede apparently proposed what he is calling a “no layoffs” budget, according to Samantha Tipler of KCSD.

Said Thede, “The state of the union, the state of our district, is strong. We’ve been able to maintain and grow programs and provide for our students. We continue to see enrollment growth, especially over the last three or four years. … I feel very good about where we are as a district and the educational program we provide for our students.”

The budget committee held its first meeting Thursday, reviewing the $98 million 2017-18 budget prepared by KCSD director of business services Renée Ferguson. No decisions were made and the committee will meet again on May 18. The district has until June 30 to adopt the budget.

The district is adjusting staff levels through attrition (when a person retires or resigns, the position is not filled), but many of those positions would likely have been reduced to balance needs at different schools and departments. Those attrition reductions include a half-time risk manager, two half-time special education teachers, a Falcon Heights Academy teacher, two paraprofessional positions and one business services payroll position.

The budget also proposes reducing the ending fund balance, not contributing to the PERS reserve fund or the furniture reserve fund, reducing the contract with Lutheran Community Services and eliminating contracts with the Youth Attendance Team and the Ross Ragland Theater arts program.

But there are additions to the 2017-18 budget, too. A high number of students participating in the TAG program requires hiring a second teacher, with the expanding of the orchestra program that started at Mazama High School last year to include Brixner Junior High with a half-time teacher. The budget also includes adding a vice principal at Bonanza Schools and two teachers for student overload.

Other additions include continuing the track replacement program by taking care of Gilchrist School’s track this summer, purchasing textbooks for enrollment growth and starting the modular replacement program in the fall.

Thede’s presentation included a list of accomplishments including the STEM&M program at Mazama High School, the Aerospace Engineering program at Henley High School, elementary PE programs, elementary keyboarding and technology, the Klamath County Transition Program, junior high athletics and high school clubs and co-curricular programs such as FFA, FBLA DECA, math and robotics.

Budget committee members commended the district on its list of accomplishments in recent years, including nearing the end of completing projects funded by the $31 million bond voters passed in 2013.

“This district has done some amazing things over the last three years,” said budget committee member John Kite, who also sits on the bond oversight committee. “We administered 31 million bucks and kept it in budget. Unheard of.”

Thede noted that included a nearly $1 million increase in the price of the new Henley Elementary to allow for pre-loading the site before construction and deciding on a longer lasting, 50-year roof. The new school’s total price was $20.3 million. Cost savings on other projects allowed the district to stay on- or below-budget for the rest of the bond.

The 2017-18 budget funds the maintenance department at $110,700 less than the department requested, but did not reduce department’s budget year-to-year. In addition to general fund funding, the maintenance department includes more than $5 million in seismic grants for Peterson Elementary, Henley Middle School and Merrill Elementary and $4 million in bonds for replacing modulars at Peterson Elementary, Stearns Elementary and Henley Middle School. Those projects will happen over the next three years.

“I’m not happy to say that in the state of Oregon, K-12 education has become less of a priority,” Thede said. When it comes to K-12 state funding, Oregon is 39th in the nation. That sharply reflects Oregon students ranked 38th nationally for performance, Thede noted. “It’s too low. It’s not good enough,” he said. “Unfortunately, you get what you pay for.”

According to the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators, ideal funding for K-12 education from the Legislature would be $8.4 billion statewide for the 2017-19 biennium. COSA has recommended school districts build their 2017-18 budgets expecting $8.1 billion statewide, even though the governor’s budget suggests $8.015 and the Oregon Ways and Means co-chairs’ budget is $7.8 billion.

Ferguson built the 2017-18 budget assuming $8.1 billion biennial funding statewide, adhering to the COSA recommendation.

A $7.8 billion state education budget would amount to a $3 million reduction to the proposed KCSD budget over the biennium, or $1.5 million per year, Thede said. An $8.01 billion state budget would amount to about a $500,000 reduction per year of the biennium.

“I feel like K-12 education is being held hostage by the Legislature as pawn to get more revenue,” Thede said.

The next KCSD Budget Committee meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, after the regular school board meeting, at Brixner Junior High, 4727 Homedale Road.