Meet Klamath Falls’ Newest Resident: The Fox!

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Fox has arrived! KFXX-FM (Klamath Falls, OR), 99-5 the Fox (formerly KAGO-FM) debuted this morning with 7,000 songs in a row, playing Classic Hits from the 70s, 80s and more. Basin Mediactive, parent company of KLAD AM/FM, KAGO AM/FM and KHIC-FM, is thrilled about their new addition and their partnership with local merchant, Relax Hot Tubs and More. Relax has offered a new hot tub to be given away during the launch of the new station! When The Fox has played 7,000 songs in a row with no commercials, listeners will be given the chance to win a brand new hot tub, by simply being the 99th caller when instructed.
99.5 FM Program Director, Jay Davis said “We’ve been talking to the Klamath Basin and found the right mix of music for the perfect at-work listening experience. It’s also great for weekend parties. Thanks to Relax Hot Tubs and More, someone will be enjoying all this great music in a new Hot Tub.”
Listeners of the Rock (formerly at 99.5FM, now at 94.9 KAGO-FM Altamont, OR) have received the news that in place of the nationally syndicated “Free Beer and Hot Wings” show, mornings will be anchored by current mid-day host and Program Director, Jay Davis.
The new morning program will bring local focus back to morning rock radio in Klamath Falls and will be music intensive. Jay says “The timing was just right. With the frequency move, it was time to make a change and we think this a much better fit for Klamath Falls, focusing on local concerns and playing more music.”