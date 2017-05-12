KOA Care Camps Big Weekend Event

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Great news if you like to go camping. The Klamath Falls KOA Journey campground, located at 3435 Shasta Way in Klamath Falls, is offering campers a special Saturday of camping for just $10 to benefit KOA Care Camps for children with cancer. The Care Camps Big Weekend event will be held toay, Friday May 12th and Saturday May 13th.
Campers who stay as paying guests on Friday will get another night of camping on Saturday for just $10. The entire $10 fee will be given to KOA Care Camps, a network of 112 independent oncology summer camps for children battling cancer.
Last year, more than 25,000 camping families stayed at nearly 400 participating KOA campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada. KOA campgrounds have several fun events planned that are designed to both entertain campers and help raise funds to support KOA Care Camps. Care Camps provide a true summer camp experience for children with cancer and their siblings. Last year, the Care Camps Trust donated more than $1.4 million to the 112 camps, allowing hundreds of children to attend at no charge.
“The kids who benefit from these Care Camps depend on the generosity of campers throughout North America,” said Wade Elliott, chairman of the Care Camps Trust. “The funds raised all year long by campers has really become an essential part of the cure for these young cancer victims.”
The Big Weekend event has also become the official start to the summer camping season for thousands of camping families in North America. It is a great way to reconnect with friends and family, give camping a try, or just pull your RV out to your local KOA and get it ready for a fun summer camping season. At the same time, you get to help raise funds to send some very deserving children to a much-needed summer camp.
Visit KOA.com to see a list of participating campgrounds and make reservations for available Tent Sites, RV Sites or Cabins.