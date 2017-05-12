Bid On Your Solar Eclipse Campsite Starting Today

Salem, Ore. – The Oregon State Parks Foundation just announced that it will be hosting an online silent auction of 30 Campsites at the Crooked River Campground in the Cove Palisades State Park in Central Oregon. This site is within the path of Totality for the Eclipse happening in August.
Bids will be for four night campground spaces from 4pm August 18th through 1pm, August 22nd. The auction will be held in five sections, with six spots available in each section. Each section will close at a different time.
The first will close on Monday, May 15th at 8pm; the second on Tuesday, May 16th at 8pm; the third will close on Thursday, May 18th at 8pm; the fourth on Friday, May 19th at 8pm and the fifth will close on Monday, May 22nd at 8pm. The winners will be notified each night.
Online bidding will begin today, May 12th at 5pm. View the available sites at: silentauctionpro.com/onlineprogramguide.php?group=1045&event=1757
In order to bid, you do have to be a member of the Foundation. You can become a member with a donation of $25 or more. Join by visiting oregonstateparksfoundation.org. You must be a Member by today Friday May 12th in order to participate.
This is a fundraising event for the Oregon State Parks Foundation, which is the only statewide nonprofit partner of the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department. Winning bids will be considered donations to the Foundation, which allows the Foundation to work on projects that preserve & protect the parks, and enhance the experience of using the parks. This includes supporting initiatives such as our Ticket2Ride program which funds travel expenses for K-8 students in Title One schools to go to the Parks, our Bike Pod program, and our Cottonwood Crossing Summer Institute. To learn more about the Foundation and our current initiatives, please visit us online at www.oregonstateparksfoundation.org