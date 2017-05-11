Property Auction, Noxious Weeds, Badger Flats And More From The BOCC Work Session This Week

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Board of Klamath County Commissioners had their weekly Work Session on Wednesday May 10th.
First up was Crystal McMahon, Executive Director of the Klamath Lake Land Trust with an informational update. Ms. McMahon was hoping to get a point person on the Board of Commissioners, and she found that in Donnie Boyd.
Next up was Klamath County Tax Collector and Propety Manager Rick Vaughn. The Transient Room Tax (TRT): for the first quarter of 2017, $262-thousand dollars to distribute. This compared to the $219-thousand in the first quarter for 2016. Apparently not every business is paying TRT but they will be from now on. There’s an agreement with Air B&B said Vaughn, that will be executed next week. It won’t make a massive change but it will make some difference. The BOCC approved the motion for the distribution accordingly to participants of the TRT.
Mr. Vaughn was also there to disucss the property auction that the County has coming up in June. 184 parcels/141 lots for sale June 28th and 29th. The total minimum bids are approximately $200-thousand dollars. In the past there’s been a 70-80% success rate of sales. If any properties are still available after the auction, a private sale would be a second option. Also there will be another County property sale sometime in the Fall.
Commissioner Boyd was extremely happy to see this in the works, saying it’s very important to him. He really wants to see “get these back in public hands, get them back on the tax rolls, that’s the most important thing to me.” The BOCC approved this motion as well.
The next item was Public Works. Stan Strickland and Lani Hickey from the Klamath County Public Works Department presented a two year agreement to the Commissioners between the Forest Service and the County weed control. The two year contract is for $90-thousand dollars to treat noxious weeds on federal forest lands in the County. The agreement was put on hold a few weeks ago for two reasons. One, to have County Counsel review it which they did. Reason number two, Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris was preferring a one year contract instead of two.
Strickland, Director of Klamath County Public Works said, “To try to redo this contract, (make it one year instead of two) the weed season is gonna be gone, in our experience. It was very painful to get to this point, and so if we go back and tell them ‘hey we need to redo this’ well that goes back through a chain of command that Lord knows where it ends. More than likely we’d completely lose this season and they’d lose these funds.” Ms. Hickey added that it could set things back a month.
There is however a clause in the two year deal saying the County can get out of the contract by giving 30 days notice.
Commissioners DeGroot and Boyd were ready to sign it, however they didn’t want to without checking in with Commissioner Minty Morris who was out of town, since Commissioner Minty Morris preferred a one year contract.
Via phone, Commissioner Minty Morris stated that “it just didn’t make a lot of sense to me, to sort of go into something knowing we were going to probably have to activate the contract dissolution clause.”
The agreement ended up passing 2-1.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot then talked about the Klamath Promise program. Being on the Klamath Promise Board, DeGroot noticed there weren’t any local goverrnments involved in the scholarship program. Turns out, they were never asked, so Commissioner DeGroot would like to change that.
He’s hoping that the BOCC can contribute something, be the first local government to do so. Whether it’s involvement in the Graduation Sensation or the Scholarship program. Commissioner Boyd asked if there were certain stipulations on it, does it pertain to only certain schools, etc? Commissioner DeGroot explained that the beauty of it is they can make it as broad or as narrow as possible.
With two of the three Commissioners on board, they’ll speak with Commissioner Minty Morris before proceeding since she’s out of town. So the topic will definitely be on the table at a forthcoming meeting.
The final item on the agenda had to do with Badger Flats.
As you may or may not recall, a few months ago a developer from California who wants to start building a multi use shopping center, was granted to be a part of the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) via an expansion of the UGB. The property will be located where Orindale Road and Hwy 140 meet. The “Badger Flats Lifestyle Center” will be a retail, entertainment, business complex with stores, an outdoor venue, possibly a brewery, winery, doctors offices, a pharmacy, multiple businessess all in one area.
The California developer got the nod from both the BOCC and the Klamath Falls City Council. However in late April the Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) said hold up, we have something to say about this. The DLCD filed an appeal to block the expansion of the UGB. A hearing is slated for May 18th and 19th in Salem.
Commissioners DeGroot and Boyd signed a letter to show their support for Badger Flats. When Commissioner Minty Morris comes back into town she’ll sign it as well, followed by Mayor Carol Westfall’s signature.