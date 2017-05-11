Meeting To Discuss Prescribed Fire Treatment Thursday Evening In Chemult

Chemult, Ore. – Tonight in Chemult there’s going to be a meeting to discuss prescribed fire treatments in the wildland urban interface (WUI).
The Fremont-Winema Forest and the agencies of the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) plan to treat approximately 915 acres of National Forest System lands on the west side of Chemult this spring, using broadcast under-burning.
The public meeting tonight will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about the project and potential impacts.
This type of treatment is conducted during very specific conditions, factoring in fuel moisture, temperature, wind speed and direction, and a favorable weather forecast over several days. The prescribed fire is applied along unit boundaries and creeps along the forest floor, removing brush and wood debris to help reduce the risk of wildfire.
Prescribed burning announcements will be placed locally prior to ignition. SCOFMP employees are committed to a safe and successful prescribed burn in the Chemult WUI.
There will be visible smoke in the area and while every effort is being made for smoke management and reducing impacts as much as possible, the area being treated is on the Highway 97 corridor and there is the potential for reduced visibility at times.
The area is part of the 2001 Chemult Townsite Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project. The prescribed burning is part of maintaining defensible space around the town and reducing the risk of wildfire.
Travelers in the area and Forest visitors are asked to be aware of their surroundings and watch for prescribed burning operations to maintain personal safety.
For more information, please contact SCOFMP Fire Information Officer Sarah Saarloos at 541- 219-0515 or ssaarloos@fs.fed.us.
5-7 pm Thursday May 11th at the Fremont-Winema National Forest Chemult Ranger District Office 110500 U.S. Highway 97.