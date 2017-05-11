Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Benjamin Camarena In Happy Camp

Happy Camp, Cal. – Tuesday night, May 9th around 7:41 pm, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives and members of the SCSO’s Special Response Team arrested 24 year old Dakota Michael Bearquiver of Happy Camp for the murder of Benjamin Arthur Camarena.

42 year old Benjamin Camarena’s family reported him missing on April 14th. On that same day a deceased male was seen floating in the Klamath River, but at the time no one knew it was Mr. Camarena. The body was unable to be located for the following 20 days and then finally retrieved on May 4th, by the SCSO Dive Team.

The SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit developed a number of investigative leads in recent days and weeks, which resulted in Mr. Bearquiver’s arrest in the 2500 block of Indian Creek Road in Happy Camp. He was then transported to the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka, where he was booked for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and he was also booked for intimidating a witness/dissuading a witness of a crime.

He is being held without bail, pending an arraignment in the Siskiyou County Superior Court.

SCSO Sheriff Jon Lopey stated, “We are grateful that we received support from Mr. Camarena’s family and Happy Camp citizens, which helped us make tremendous progress on this case, which, when coupled with the investigative efforts of our Major Crimes Unit, resulted in Mr. Bearquiver’s arrest. There were others, including an infant in a structure on the property, the team deployed skillfully, and Mr. Bearquiver was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt, which is always a major plus. There were firearms in the structure as well, which presented a potential safety threat. I would again like to extend our sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Camarena in the aftermath of his tragic death. They have suffered untold grief and uncertainty during this ordeal and it is a positive development that this arrest was made because it provides some answers to the family about Benjamin’s disappearance. The many departmental members involved in this on-going, complex, difficult, and challenging investigation have worked very hard to solve this case on behalf of the victim, his family, friends, and the entire Happy Camp community. We still have a lot of work to do on this case and anyone with any information about Mr. Camarena’s case is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”

The body retrieved from the Klamath River in Siskiyou County on Thursday, May 4th, has now been positively identified as that of the missing 42 year old Benjamin Arthur Camarena.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) had been trying to locate and retrieve the body which had been seen previously in the river in the Happy Camp area, since April 14th. That same day a missing persons report was filed from Mr. Camarena’s family.

The SCSO Chief Deputy Coroner will do an autopsy next week to see if manner of death can be established.

Authorities had seen the body last in the Klamath River at the Indian Creek Access point on Friday, April 14th. It was retrieved from the river Thursday May 4th about two miles east of Wingate, in the Happy Camp area. Mr. Camarena’s body has been transported to Yreka, California where the autopsy will be conducted.

Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Camarena in the aftermath of his tragic death. I would also like to thank the Camarena family and friends for being so helpful and supportive during this ongoing search effort. I would like to again thank all of the federal, state, and local agencies, volunteers, and tribal members from the Karuk, Yurok, and Hoopa Tribes whose assistance and support truly went ‘above and beyond’ during this search operation. This case is still being investigated and we have more work to do to find out what happened to Mr. Camarena. Anyone with any information about Mr. Camarena’s case is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”

On Thursday, May 4 about 2:05 pm, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordinator, Deputy Mike Burns, reported that he located the body of a deceased adult in the Klamath River about two miles upriver east of Wingate, in the Happy Camp area. The body has not yet been identified.

SCSO has been trying to locate and retrieve a body of a deceased male that was last seen in the river also in the Happy Camp area on April 14th. Add to all this, a man who has been missing, and he too was from Happy Camp. It is not yet known if the two sightings of a body in the water, are the same person as the missing person.

The person who’s been missing since mid April is 42 year old Mr. Benjamin Arthur Camarena. SCSO detective units have made a number of trips to Happy Camp to gather information and to interview more people who may have known what Mr. Camarena was doing in the hours and moments before his disappearance. SCSO investigators have classified his disappearance as “suspicious” and have not ruled out any investigative conclusions surrounding his absence from the local community, and the case is being handled as a possible homicide.

Anyone with any information about the dead body or anyone with information about Mr. Camarena’s disappearance is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”