$90,000 Noxious Weeds Contract Is A Go

Klamath Falls, Ore. – At Wednesday’s Work Session at the County Commissioners’ office May 10th, Lani Hickey from the Klamath County Public Works Department presented a two year agreement to the Commissioners between the Forest Service and the County weed control. The two year contract is for $90-thousand dollars to treat noxious weeds on federal forest lands in the County. The agreement was put on hold a few weeks ago for two reasons. One, to have County Counsel review it which they did. Reason number two, Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris was preferring a one year contract instead of two.
Stan Strickland, Director of Klamath County Public Works said, “To try to redo this contract, (make it one year instead of two) the weed season is gonna be gone, in our experience. It was very painful to get to this point, and so if we go back and tell them ‘hey we need to redo this’ well that goes back through a chain of command that Lord knows where it ends. More than likely we’d completely lose this season and they’d lose these funds.” Ms. Hickey added that it could set things back a month.
There is however a clause in the two year deal saying the County can get out of the contract by giving 30 days notice.
Commissioners Derrick DeGroot and Donnie Boyd were ready to sign it, however they didn’t want to without checking in with Commissioner Minty Morris who was out of town, since Commissioner Minty Morris preferred a one year contract.
Via phone, Commissioner Minty Morris stated that “it just didn’t make a lot of sense to me, to sort of go into something knowing we were going to probably have to activate the contract dissolution clause.”
The agreement ended up passing 2-1.