What Happened To “The Rock” 99.5 FM?

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Today, May 10th 2017, listeners of 99.5 The Rock woke up to hear the song “What Does The Fox say?” by Ylvis, playing non stop. No there wasn’t a problem with the radio station, it’s Basin Mediactive’s way of introducing a change that’s happening at 99.5 on the FM dial.
Basin Mediactive, LLC, is the home of KLAD-FM (92-5 Oregon’s Country Giant), KAGO-FM (94.9 the Rock), KHIC-FM (Big 98.5, Today’s Hit Music), KLAD-AM (ESPN 93-3FM and 960AM) and KAGO-AM (News Talk 1150).
Listeners this morning not only heard “What Does The Fox Say” over and over, but it was announced that at 8:00 am Friday morning, May 12th, listeners will find out what exactly they will hear from now on, on 99.5 FM.
Don’t worry though, “The Rock” is still alive and well and has moved up on the radio dial to 94.9 as well as up to a radio tower on Stukel Mountain. As part of the move, the morning program “Free Beer and Hot Wings” will be replaced with a local morning program, to be announced this Friday.
99.5 FM Program Director Jay Davis said, “This new station that we will unveil on Friday at 8am will be a refreshing change for the Klamath Basin and we can’t wait to share it with you.” General Manager Rob Siems said, “We wanted to do something to get Klamath Basin residents’ attention, and once 8am Friday gets here ‘What Does The Fox Say?’ will make complete sense.”
For more information or an official quote about the new station, contact: Jay Davis, Program Director 541-882-8833 ext 7138.