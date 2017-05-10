Klamath Falls Downtown Association Receives $100-Thousand Dollar Grant

Salem, Ore. – Klamath Falls is getting a $100-thousand dollar grant from Oregon Heritage, a division of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Tuesday May 9th, 27 matching grants were awarded throughout the state, totaling $2,355,700. It’s all part of the plan to revitalize economic growth in the Oregon Main Street Network Organizations.
For us here in the Basin, the $100-thousand dollars will go the Klamath Falls Downtown Association toward installing elevators in the Kern and McKay buildings. The project will address the goal of downtown housing and make available 20 units.
Other grants awarded include:
* Astoria Downtown Historic District Association will receive $100,000 for a downtown housing project that comprises 40 units and retail space. Housing is a proven need in this community and people living in downtowns support other downtown businesses.
* A $100,000 project in Burns will restore a historic hotel left vacant for decades.
* A $100,000project in Independence will rehabilitate an underused building to be a local brewery.
* Several communities were selected for work to repair or restore their historic theaters: The OK Theatre in Enterprise $100,000, the Rivoli Theater in Pendleton $100,000, the Bungalow Theater in Woodburn $100,000, and the Hill Theatre, now a retail store, in Hillsboro $100,000.
Other communities awarded grants include Baker City, Bandon, Beaverton, Carlton, Corvallis, Florence, John Day, La Grande, McMinnville, Newberg, Oregon City, Port Orford, Portland, Reedsport, St. Helens, Stayton, The Dalles, and Weston.
The grant program was created during the 2015 legislative session, and placed with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. The legislation established a permanent fund for the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, and provided an initial infusion of funds from the sale of lottery bonds. The funds must be used to award grants to participating Oregon Main Street Network organizations to acquire, rehabilitate or construct buildings to facilitate community revitalization. The program also requires that at least 50 percent of the funds go to rural communities as defined in the bill.
To learn more about the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant or the Oregon Main Street Network, visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.