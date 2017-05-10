KID Meeting Thursday May 11th At 10am

  • Home > 
KID Planning Meeting
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. - Tomorrow, Thursday May 11th at 10am, there’ll be a Klamath Irrigation District Board of Directors’ meeting.  On the agenda, an update on the C-Flume Canal, KID Bylaws and Employee Handbook.  

A complete agenda may be on KID’s website: www.klamathirrigation.com  The meeting will be held at KID’s headquarters located at 6640 KID Lane in Klamath Falls.  





