Elliott State Forest To Stay In Public Hands

Salem, Ore. – On Tuesday May 9th, the State Land Board voted to keep the Common School lands within the Elliott State Forest, under public ownership. They voted unanimously to terminate the “protocol” that was established a few years ago, to seek alternative ownership of the forest.

At the meeting, each board member shared their ideas on possible public ownership plans for the Elliott which is about 82,500 acres.

Governor Kate Brown then released this statement, “We must change the way we own and manage the forest to fulfill our fiduciary obligation to the Common School Fund, and to protect the Elliott’s diverse habitats and guarantee long-term public access to the lands. This can be achieved while creating jobs by supporting the sustainable harvest of timber. I appreciate the shared vision of Land Board members and unwavering commitment to honor the Common School Fund, as well as Treasurer Read’s innovative proposal to involve Oregon State University in an adaptive habitat management plan and future research focus of the forest lands.”

Governor Brown’s plan: $100 million in state bonding to buy out high-conservation acres in a “trust land transfer” process, and securing an updated Habitat Conservation Plan to protect threatened species in the forest.

Treasurer Read’s plan: Building on the Governor’s proposal, potentially transferring the entire forest at a future time to Oregon State University and the College of Forestry.

Secretary of State Richardson’s plan: Investigate potential land exchanges with the federal government that would trade Elliott acreage for “commercial-grade” forest lands.

Several panelists gave information about the different plans, and the Board heard testimony from Jim Green of the Oregon School Boards Association, representing Common School Fund beneficiaries and Michael Rondo of the Cow Creek Tribe, a partner with Lone Rock Timber in the one plan received in response to the protocol.

After a presentation on the Common School Fund’s investment performance and projected distributions, the Land Board voted to continue to follow the distribution policy in place since 2009, distributing 4 percent of the three-year rolling average of the value of the fund.

The State Land Board consists of Governor Kate Brown, Secretary of State Dennis Richardson and State Treasurer Tobias Read. The Department of State Lands administers diverse natural and fiscal resources.

Many of the resources generate revenue for the Common School Fund, such as state-owned rangelands and timberlands, waterway leases, estates for which no will or heirs exist, and unclaimed property. Twice a year, the agency distributes fund investment earnings to support K-12 public schools. The agency also administers Oregon’s Removal-Fill Law, which requires people removing or filling certain amounts of material in waters of the state to obtain a permit.

Following today’s vote, Land Board members directed Department of State Lands (DSL) to continue developing plans for a public option and consider Treasurer Read’s recommended research partnership with Oregon State University. Additional direction given to DSL include:

A bond proposal will be developed to include up to $100 million in state bonding capacity to protect high value habitat, including riparian areas, steep slopes, and old growth stands.

The Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) framework developed in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Serviceestablishes conservation and mitigation measures that meet the biological needs for the Elliott’s native and endangered species.

Collaboration with the Oregon State University College of Forestry to establish the Elliott as a research forest to study the relationship between active forest management and the conservation of the forest’s diverse species and habitats.

Continue working with sovereign tribal governments to explore ownership or additional forest management opportunities.

Details of the plan to keep the Elliott State Forest in public ownership are available here.