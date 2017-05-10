Aircraft Crashes Near Hwy 140 Near Klamath Falls, Kills One

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore – According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Department, earlier today, Wednesday May 10th at approximately 10:50am, a single engine airplane crashed in a field north of the South Side By-Pass near Homedale Road. This location is approximately one mile NE of the airport, just off Hwy 140.
The airplane was occupied by one adult male who was found by first responders dead at the scene. The pilot’s name is not being released pending notification to next of kin.
Multiple public safety agencies responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and indicate they will be responding to the crash site as well.
The airplane was registered as an “experimental aircraft” which was observed by witnesses to be flying erratically moments before the crash.
Media is asked to not release identifying information regarding the pilot until next of kin have been notified. An updated release with this information will be made available once notification has been made.
*Previous story -
At 10:52 this morning, Wednesday May 10th Oregon Department of Transportation reported that an aircraft crashed in a field just south of Hwy 140, east of Homedale Road.
We do know one person was killed, however we don’t have confirmation if it was the pilot or a passenger.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Department and OSP is on scene and we’ll bring you more info as soon as we have it.