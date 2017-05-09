Letter Carriers’ Food Drive

Help stamp out hunger this Saturday, May 13th as Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank celebrates 20 years of organized participation in this nationwide event. Place a bag of nonperishable food or a monetary donation in, or by your mailbox by 9:00 am, for the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) to pick up.

Another chance to help if you missed your Letter Carrier check website for food drop-off sites at klamathfoodbank.org

WHOSE EATING FROM A FOOD BOX OR RECEIVING MEALS?

Seniors & those with disabilities

Cancer patients

Hospice patients

Those who have lost their job or had their work hours reduced

Single parents

Parents with special needs kids

Those who have suffered from an injury

Veterans

People without a home

People who need a little help, for a little while, and don’t want to ask for public assistance

Most-wanted non-perishable foods include

• peanut butter (highly desirable)

• canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon)

• canned and boxed meals (soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese)

• canned or dried beans and peas (black, pinto, lentils)

• pasta, rice cereal

• canned fruits, 100 percent fruit juice (canned, plastic or boxed)

• canned vegetables

• cooking oil, boxed baking mixes, mayonnaise