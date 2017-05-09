Go Fund Me Site For The Family Of Taran Strang

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – It’s our sad news to report that Taran Stang has passed away.
Around 1:30pm today, Monday May 8th, Lisa Goodman at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend confirmed that the 23 year old succumbed to injuries he sustained in a bike/truck accident last week.
The accident happened here in Klamath Falls last Monday May 1st, and Mr. Stang was airlifted to Bend.
There is a Go Fund Me site if you’d like to donate: www.gofundme.com/3qovbu0
Original story….
We have word that 23 year old Taran Stang was involved in an accident with a truck while he was reportedly riding his bike here in Klamath Falls.
Apparently Taran was riding his bike and collided with a truck Monday night at Shelly Street and Lancaster Avenue, and authorities do not think he was he wearing a helmet. He was life flighted to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend where we last heard was in critical condition with multiple injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and we’ll bring you updated information as we receive it.