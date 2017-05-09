Hwy 140 Accident In Jackson County Ends In A Fatality

Central Point, Ore. – That accident earlier today, Tuesday May 9th on Hwy 140 in Jackson County has resulted in one man losing his life.
Around 9:45am, the Oregon State Police (OSP) and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 140 at the intersection of Kershaw Road. That’s about 3 miles from Medford.
Preliminary information shows that 80 year old Allan Campbell of Medford, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Kershaw. After coming to a stop, he proceeded to cross Hwy 140. At the same time, 21 year old Hunter Hoeptner from Eagle Point, was driving his motorcycle on 140 and hit the pickup at the intersection. Hoeptner died at the scene, the other driver Mr. Campbell was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.
It’s too early to tell for sure but officials believe the speed at which the motorcycle was traveling may have been a factor in the accident.
- Previous story…
At 10:20am, Tuesday May 9th, the Oregon Department of Transortion reported that there are significan delays currently due to a wreck. It’s on Hwy 140 near Kershaw Road, just south of Eagle Point, 2 miles east of Hwy 62.
Multiple emergency service agencies are on scene.