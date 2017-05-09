Henley High Senior Receives Honor

Portland, Ore. – Congratulations to Callie Wooten a senior from Henley High School. Callie was one of 53 students from all over the state who participated in the official Oregon History Day which was April 22nd. For her submission, Callie wrote a paper on Witold Pilecki: Altruism in World War II.

Each year, one project is awarded Best Entry at Oregon History Day, and the winner receives round-trip air fare to Washington, D.C. for the National History Day Contest, which will take place at the University of Maryland at College Park campus June 11-15, 2017. This year, Eshani Jha from Stoller Middle School in Beaverton (pictured with her Mom) received top honors for her documentary “Mahatma Gandhi: Messenger of Peace.” This award is made possible through generous grant funding from Joseph E. Weston Foundation, Marie Lamfrom Charitable Trust, the Herbert A. Templeton Foundation, and the H.W. and D.C.H. Irwin Foundation.

Each fall, the Oregon Historical Society (OHS) kicks off the Oregon History Day program alongside over half a million 6-12 grade students across the country. OHS Education Manager Kristen Pilgrim works closely with educators throughout the state, and students use the OHS Research Library and digital assets like the Oregon History Project and Oregon Encyclopedia to conduct research on the annual theme. The 2017 National History Day theme is “Taking a Stand in History,” and students can present their final project in the form of a paper, website, exhibit, performance, or documentary, and can work individually or as a group.

More than a half-million students and 30,000 teachers participate in NHD annually. Through historical research on topics of their choice and interviews with multiple judges, students learn research and reading skills, critical thinking, problem-solving, and self-esteem and confidence. For more information on National History Day(R), visit www.nhd.org.

A full list of participants of the 2017 Oregon History Day contest, including those who have qualified for nationals, can be found at www.ohs.org/oregonhistoryday.