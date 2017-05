Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m is Henley FFA’s Mother’s Day Weekend Plant Sale, at the Henley High School Greenhouse, where you can find an assortment of bedding plants, hanging baskets, and a variety of vegetable starts.

The plant sale will continue through the month of May with the hours of 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Meghan Biggs, Henley FFA Advisor, at biggsm@kcsd.k12.or.us