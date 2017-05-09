Florence PD Officers Assaulted; Suspect Dies

By: Christy Lynn
Florence, Ore. – Yesterday morning, Monday May 8th around 9am, Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers were notified that they were needed at the Florence Police Department (PD) Jail. Troopers and officers responded and found that two officers had been seriously assaulted while they were attempting to release a 40-year-old male from the custody of the Florence jail.
Medics arrived on scene to attend to the two officers, but then the suspect became unresponsive and so they started to work on him. He was transported to Peace Harbor Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The OSP Criminal Division has been called in to assist with the investigation. The two officers who were assaulted were taken to the hospital and the names of all involved are not being released until the suspect’s next of kin can be notified.