Driver Killed After Going The Wrong Way On I-84

By: Christy Lynn
Baker City, Ore. – Sunday night, May 7th around 9:45 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers received a call regarding a wrong way driver on I-84 near mile marker 294 in the Baker City area. While troopers were talking on the phone with the person who was making the complaint, the suspect vehicle, a Ford Focus side swiped into a semi which was driving in the correct direction.
Authorities identified the driver of the Ford Focus as 32 year old Joseph Sizemore from Pendleton. Mr. Sizemore had apparently just left the Baker Valley rest area and entered the eastbound lanes but traveling westbound. He died at the scene.
The semi was driven by 26 year old Jonathan M. Lawrence from Hammond, Indiana. After the initial crash, Lawrence’s semi crashed into another semi driven by 34 year old Isaac J. Pitts from Hahira, Georgia. Neither of the semi drivers were injured but their trucks were. Both commercial vehicles had to be towed.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation but they believe Mr. Sizemore may have been impaired in some way.