Crash Causing Delays Hwy 140 In Central Point

traffic alert
2017/05/09
By: Christy Lynn

 

Central Point, Ore. – At 10:20am, Tuesday May 9th, the Oregon Department of Transortion reported that there are significan delays currently due to a wreck.  It’s on Hwy 140 near Kershaw Road, just south of Eagle Point, 2 miles east of Hwy 62.  

Multiple emergency service agencies are on scene.


  • Jerry Shearer Sr.

    Who does your spell check or do you even proof read your articles?




