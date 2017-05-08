Thursday, May 11, from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm, Ponderosa Middle School welcomes enthusiastic people interested in volunteering for The School Guardian Project.

Volunteer positions include: Lunch room duty- One-on-one mentoring- Working with small groups in a tutoring atmosphere- Behind the scenes needs, such as clerical- Guest speakers in classrooms- Support of the Wellness Center. Opportunities exist for anyone willing to volunteer time to support the students and staff.

Volunteers need only complete an application with the City School District. Training will be provided at no cost in Confidentiality and Mandatory Reporting, a requirement for all volunteers in the school district. All training will be provided free of charge. The amount of time, days of the week, and numbers of days that a volunteer participates, is entirely up to the volunteer.

Please contact: Rose Beardsley at 541-880-4262, or email: basinschoolguard@gmail.com