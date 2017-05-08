Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays Open House & Yard Sale

Saturday May 20th, everyone is welcome to the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays Open House and Yard Sale.

All skill levels welcome, coaching available by request, free lunch for shooters ($5 lunch for non shooters)

Chance to win $$ with the long bird and golf ball shoot after lunch

100 birds – $25; Bring a shooting youth and receive a price break

The range is located on Stateline Road, between Sheepy Ridge Trailer Park and Westside Grocery. 9a – close. **No firearms**

For more information contact Travis at 541-883-7419; Dar 541-892-9621 or Stever 541-891-7071

