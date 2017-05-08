Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery -Battle of Midway

Now through the end of June, The Modoc Gallery features the exhibit, “Obscured by Time: The Battle of Midway – 75 Years Later.” The exhibit, developed by former museum manager Judith Hassen, who lived on Midway for several years, is to honor and remember the men of the American armed forces, and the great victory that they won there.

The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.