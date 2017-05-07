OR DEQ Meeting Monday May 8th For Industrial Oils

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Monday May 8th, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will hold an informational meeting on air quality and solid waste permits. This is for the Oil Re-Refining Company who does business as Industrial Oils, located at 1291 Laverne Avenue in Klamath Falls.
The DEQ hosted meeting will be Monday night at 6pm in the Klamath Union High School cafeteria, 1300 Monclaire Street in Klamath Falls. Falls.
If you’d like more information, you can see the full news release at: oregon.gov/newsroom/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?newsid=2015.