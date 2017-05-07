Klamath Falls City Schools Board Meeting Monday Night, May 8th

  • Home > 
Klamath falls city schools_edited
2017/05/07
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Monday night, May 8th, the Klamath Falls City School District Board will hold a regular meeting at 6pm.   

Items on the agenda include: KUHS Student Representatives Update, Conger Elementary Report, Monthly Financial Report, School Guardian Program Update & Approval of SRO Grant, KUHS Construction Report, Summer School Program Report, Migrant/ELL Education.  

KFCS boardroom 1336 Avalon Street, Klamath Falls.  The public is invited to attend.





