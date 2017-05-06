OIT Board Of Trustees Meeting Monday, May 8th

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – On Monday, May 8th, the Oregon Institute of Technology’s Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 11am. The meeting is in person here in Klamath Falls and also via Skype from the Wilsonville Campus.
The Board will approve the minutes from the last meeting and consider approving fees and tuition for the academic year 2017-18.
The meeting is open to the public. Monday, May 8th 11am, OIT 3201 Campus Drive in the Sunset Room. If you’d like to view the meeting materials or watch the meeting while it’s live streaming or at a later date, click on: www.oit.edu/trustees/meetings-events.