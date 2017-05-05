Governor Brown Urging The Senate To Preserve Health Care Protections For Oregonians

Salem, Ore. – On Thursday, May 4th, Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement about the American Health Care Act (AHCA).
“Today’s vote on the AHCA was nothing more than political gamesmanship that created fear and uncertainty across America. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians in all walks of life are threatened with the possibility of losing the health care coverage that they and their jobs depend on. I urge Congress to not turn their backs on struggling working families and our rural communities, and put a stop to this irresponsible, shortsighted legislation.
“It is irresponsible for the U.S. House of Representatives to consider this legislation before the Congressional Budget Office has analyzed its impacts on Americans. Today, 95 percent of Oregonians and 98 percent of children in Oregon have health care coverage. In its current form, the AHCA would roll back major provisions in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), jeopardizing the health care of 350,000 Oregonians, increasing prices for elderly Oregonians, reducing federal funding for Medicaid enrollment, and risking the loss of more than 23,000 jobs that were created in Oregon after the implementation of the ACA.
“If this proposal were to move forward, the roll back of the ACA would hurt not only our state budget and economy, but its effects would be most catastrophic for our rural communities and our most vulnerable citizens, including low-income families, disabled Oregonians, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses. Further, this proposal would allow states to weaken protections for consumers, including wellness and cancer screenings. I reject any attempt to dismantle comprehensive health care coverage for Oregonians, including those with pre-existing conditions.
”I will continue to fight to make sure the critical protections from the ACA remain intact and that health care in Oregon is comprehensive, patient-centered, cost-effective and available to all of our communities.”