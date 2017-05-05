Dead Body Found In Siskiyou County After Anonymous Tip

By: Christy Lynn
Mt. Shasta, Cal. – Close to 11am yesterday, Thursday May 4th, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received an anonymous phone call saying they should do a welfare check on someone living in the 500 block of Big Canyon Drive, in the Mt. Shasta area. A SCSO deputy responded and discovered a deceased adult inside the home. Authorities didn’t see any sign of a struggle but they are treating it as a possible homicide.
SCSO Sheriff Jon Lopey said that, “An autopsy will be performed within the next few days to help investigators determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the decedent will be released when it is confirmed that the next of kin has been notified. On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the decedent, family members, and friends.”
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.