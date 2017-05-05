Body Recovered From Klamath River, Not Sure Yet If It’s The Missing Person From Mid April

By: Christy Lynn
Happy Camp, Cal. – On Thursday, May 4 about 2:05 pm, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordinator, Deputy Mike Burns, reported that he located the body of a deceased adult in the Klamath River about two miles upriver east of Wingate, in the Happy Camp area. The body has not yet been identified.
SCSO has been trying to locate and retrieve a body of a deceased male that was last seen in the river also in the Happy Camp area on April 14th. Add to all this, a man who has been missing, and he too was from Happy Camp. It is not yet known if the two sightings of a body in the water, are the same person as the missing person.
The person who’s been missing since mid April is 42 year old Mr. Benjamin Arthur Camarena. SCSO detective units have made a number of trips to Happy Camp to gather information and to interview more people who may have known what Mr. Camarena was doing in the hours and moments before his disappearance. SCSO investigators have classified his disappearance as “suspicious” and have not ruled out any investigative conclusions surrounding his absence from the local community, and the case is being handled as a possible homicide.
Anyone with any information about the dead body or anyone with information about Mr. Camarena’s disappearance is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”