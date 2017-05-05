Hwy 140 Closed Both Directions West Of Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Hwy 140 is closed both directions at milepost 58 about 9 miles west of Klamath Falls, due to a serious accident involving a semi and a passenger vehicle. Detour in place: Lakeshore Drive. (12:04pm Friday May 5th)

Previous story….

Around 10:53am pst, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation a serious crash has occurred on Hwy 140, 9 miles west of Klamath Falls.

It’s at milepost 58, blocking the eastbound lane. Also expect the westbound lane to possibly be closed off and on as they try to clear this.

Avoid the area if you can and take an alternate route. We’ll keep you updated as we get new information.