Weather Warning: West Central Klamath and Eastern Jackson Counties

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore – At 8:42pm pst, word from the National Weather Service (NWS) via Morgan Lindsay in the Klamath County Emergency Management Office, is that the two severe thunderstorms have just been reduced to one strong thunderstorm west of the Crescent Lake area. The link below will take you to the NWS radar in motion, which shows what’s already happened, not what’s forecasted. Hail should be reduced to ½” and winds to 40mph.
(See hail on the ODOT camera below)
Stay indoors during a severe thunderstorm. Hail and wind can be damaging. Unplug electronics, if you have time, before you hear thunder, in the event your building is struck by lightning – this will lessen the possibility of damage and fires. Remember that lightning is approximately 1 mile away for every 5 seconds you count between the flash and the subsequent thunder.
https://radar.weather.gov/radar_lite.php?rid=max&product=NCR&loop=yes
Previous story…
Tornado Warning – CANCELLED
National Weather Service Medford OR
740 PM PDT THU MAY 4 2017
* At 739 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Thousand Springs Sno-Park, or 12 miles southwest of Crater Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph.
– 1.25” hail and 60 mph wind gusts are likely in the below yellow-boxed areas.
* This dangerous storm will be near…
Highway 62 Near Crater Lake around 755 PM PDT.
Crater Lake, Crater Lake National Park and Crater Lake Lodge
around 800 PM PDT.
* This includes…
Highway 62 in Oregon between mile markers 66 and 81.