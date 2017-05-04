North Ridge Estates Meeting Update Today At The Downtown Library

  • Home > 
2017/05/04
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – This afternoon at the Klamath County Library in downtown, there will be an update on  how the Superfund Site cleanup of the North Ridge Estates is going.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Thursday May 4th at 4pm, at the Klamath County Library on 3rd Street and Klamath Avenue.

For more information visit the EPA site: cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=1002476





