Lakeview Company Gets A $7,200 Fine

By: Christy Lynn
Lakeview, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a $7,200 fine to a company in Lakeview. The Collins Pine Company apparently exceeded grain loading particulate matter emission limits from one of its two boilers at its wood products mill at 1600 Missouri Avenue.
The company’s boilers were tested August of 2016 and showed emission levels that exceeded the amount allowed in its Air Contaminant Discharge Permit. DEQ issued the penalty because particulate matter can contribute to respiratory distress, including decreased lung function, irregular heartbeat and chronic bronchitis.
More testing two months later showed the level of emissions improved. The Collins Pine Company has appealed the penalty. But they are also making corrections to the boiler and will be required to perform additional testing to assure compliance.
If you’d like to view the notice in it’s entirety, visit oregon.gov/deq/nr/050317Collins.pdf
If you have any questions or would like more information, contact Greg Svelund, Public Affairs Specialist in Bend. Email: svelund.greg@deq.state.or.us. Or call 541-633-2008.