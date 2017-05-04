Dog Lake Road Near Lakeview Closure Has Been Extended

Lakeview, Ore. – The closure of Forest Road 4017, commonly known as Dog Lake Road on the Lakeview Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, has been extended indefinitely. The closure went into effect in March after a large landslide and soil instability in the area made the road impassible.
The closure starts almost 9 miles from the Fremont-Winema National Forest entry sign and about 3 1/2 miles from the end of the county road, between Forest Service Roads 4017.101 and 4020.401.
Lakeview District Ranger Dave Brillenz said “We were optimistic that with a significant drying period we would be able to repair the road quickly. However, after a visit from regional Forest Service geologists, we realized the problem is much larger than the damaged section of road, as it involves the hillside above and below the road. Given the severity of the erosion, soil condition and slide, it will be longer than we initially expected before we can begin temporary repairs and pursue a permanent solution.”
Geologists found the road damage is part of a larger long term landslide in the area accelerated by wet conditions and saturated soils this year. While the slide is actively moving on the ridge, with large cracks in the soil, it’s moving faster at the road with what appears to be historic levels of saturation.
“Even with a several months of dry weather, we need to wait until there are indications that the slide activity has slowed or stopped before we can start to fill and grade the area in order to provide a temporary solution,” Brillenz added.
As an alternate, Forest Service Road 3940, the Dent Creek Road, is open and is serving as a detour to access Dog Lake and the surrounding areas of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. You can get to Dent Creek Road from State Highway 140 north of Drews Reservoir.
Hopefully as the weather warms up, Forest Service Road 4020.401 should also be open.
Forest employees recognize the importance of Dog Lake Road for not only visitors enjoying Dog Lake, but also for private landowners who need to access their property.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work on this situation,” Brillenz said. “Repairing Dog Lake Road and ensuring that it is safe for public travel is among our top priorities. We are also working to secure additional funding for the repairs. Currently, our engineers are developing designs and plans for both temporary and more permanent repairs.”
There is a formal closure order in place, referenced as Order Number 06-02-02-17-01-01, which is in place until further notice. Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.
For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema or follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF.
(Photo: View of the damage last week on Forest Road 4017 from the uphill side, approximately a half mile before Dog Lake. Conditions on the road continue to deteriorate daily as part of an ongoing landslide.)