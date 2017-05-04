BINET Serves Search Warrant, Suspected Meth Dealer Near Triad

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Wednesday, May 3rd 2017, detectives from the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) served a search warrant on a mobile home in the 2400 block of Summers Lane, across from Triad School. Officers from Oregon State Police (OSP) and Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) assisted.
The target of the drug investigation, 44 year old Tirena Ann Morris-Bishop (pictured), was suspected of large scale street level methamphetamine dealing out of her residence, often during school hours.
BINET detectives seized approximately 1/8 ounce of methamphetamine, a digital scale, 6 pounds of marijuana, stolen property, and over $500 dollars in US Currency in small denominations. Two other individuals were arrested at her residence on outstanding arrest warrants and possession of methamphetamine. Ms. Morris-Bishop was lodged in the Klamath County Jail for multiple drug and theft related charges. Her bail was initially set at $143,500.
The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team is comprised of detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department and the Oregon State Police. BINET operates out of the Klamath Falls Police Department and works closely with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Parole and Probation, Homeland Security Investigations and DHS Child Welfare.
Anyone with information regarding the illegal distribution of drugs within Klamath County is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at (541) 883-5334.