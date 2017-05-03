Senior Center Looking At Possibly Buying Vacant Grocery Store In Downtown KF

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. -Earlier this year the Klamath Senior Center reached out to the City of Klamath Falls, about possibly purchasing the vacant boarded up former grocery store downtown. The once Safeway/Haggen grocery store on Pine between 8th and 9th Street, has been empty and boarded up for sometime.
Executive Director of the Senior Center, Marc Kane told me on Wednesday that “we are seeking grant support, exploring options” at this time.
The property had a potential tenant a few months ago but the deal fell through. We’ll keep you posted if there are any developments.