Plane That Crashed Near Seattle Is From Klamath Falls

Mukilteo, Was. – An Oregon man is extremely lucky after his small plane crashed and he and his passenger virtually walked away uninjured.

Tuesday afternoon, May 2nd, a small plane crashed as it was crossing over the Mukilteo Speedway, in Mukilteo which is about 25 miles north of Seattle. It hit power lines and caused a fireball on it’s way down.

The pilot whose name hasn’t been released, reportedly lost power not long after takeoff. He tried to restart the engine at around 500 feet but when he realized that wasn’t going to work he started looking for a safe place to land.

The plane is a Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six, a single-engine propeller plane based out of Klamath Falls.

The Speedway was shut down for a little over an hour and about 9,000 customers lost power but it was restored less than an hour later.